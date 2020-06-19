Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC to hear PIL against making LG chairman of DDMA in July

Singh, in his plea, has claimed that LG Anil Baijal's June 8 order setting aside Delhi government's June 7 direction to hospitals here, to treat only bona fide residents of the national capital, was in contravention of the provisions of the Disaster Management Act (DMA), 2005.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 14:44 IST
HC to hear PIL against making LG chairman of DDMA in July

The Delhi High Court on Friday said it will hear in July a PIL challenging the law making the Lieutenant Governor as the chairperson of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and also seeking quashing of his decision to set aside the AAP government order to hospitals to treat only bona fide residents of the national capital. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said it was not issuing notice in the matter for now and was adjourning it to July 9. During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for the LG, said both the DDMA and the Delhi government were working together during the present crisis.

The petition, by advocate Dheeraj Kumar Singh, has contended that the LG as DDMA chairperson exceeded his jurisdiction by allowing residents of other states to use the resources of the national capital. Singh, in his plea, has claimed that LG Anil Baijal's June 8 order setting aside Delhi government's June 7 direction to hospitals here, to treat only bona fide residents of the national capital, was in contravention of the provisions of the Disaster Management Act (DMA), 2005. The petition has sought quashing of the provision in the DMA under which the LG has been made the head of the DDMA, saying that in other states and Union Territories the chief minister heads such a body. It has also claimed that according to provisions of the DMA, the state disaster management authority has to lay down guidelines for providing relief to persons affected by a disaster and the quantum of relief cannot be less than the minimum standard laid down by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). Therefore, DDMA was under "legal compulsion" to provide minimum relief, like shelter, food, drinking water, medical cover, sanitation and ex-gratia on account of loss of life or livelihood, during any disaster, including the coronavirus outbreak. However, no such relief work has been initiated by DDMA till filing of the petition despite thousands of people dying due to COVID-19, Singh has claimed. His petition has sought directions to DDMA to provide relief like medical cover and ex-gratia for loss of life or livelihood, as well as free or affordable treatment for Delhi residents and to take control of errant hospitals who are "acting in unethical manner by fleecing patients for treatment of coronavirus infection". It has also sought setting up of a committee to look into steps taken by DDMA and ascertain whether it was acting as per DMA.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC to ask states to set up expert panels to ensure proper care to COVID-19 patients in hospital

The Supreme Court Friday said it would direct states to set up expert panels and on installing CCTV cameras in hospitals to ensure proper treatment to COVID-19 patients, while asking the Centre to take decision on the issue of different cha...

IIT Mandi team develops infusion technology for herbs in mid-Himalayan region to help farmers

Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology IIT Mandi have developed a herbal infusion technology as a sustainable means of income for local marginal farmers in the mid-Himalayan region. The team at the institutes Botanical Garden and Med...

COVID-infected Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's condition deteriorates, oxygen level dips, being shifted to ICU: Official.

COVID-infected Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jains condition deteriorates, oxygen level dips, being shifted to ICU Official....

Voting underway for two RS seats in Jharkhand with safety measures in place

With precautionary measures in place owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, polling was underway on Friday for two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand, where three candidates are in the fray, including ruling JMM founder and former chief minister Shibu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020