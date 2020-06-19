Left Menu
Delhi HC seeks Centre, Delhi Govt's response on plea seeking details of scheme for orphans

Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to Centre and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Public interest litigation (PIL) seeking direction to submit a detailed scheme provision for the education, living and other prospects of life for orphans.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan asked Centre, Delhi government and others to file a reply on the plea and listed the matter for hearing on July 2. The PIL moved in Delhi High Court by petitioner Harpal Singh Rana, a social activist had sought direction to apply EWS Quota for admission in schools for orphan kids. It also sought a provision for financial assistance be given to the persons looking after the orphans.

The petitioner's lawyer Akhil Rana had mentioned that Harpal has sought the information through RTI from the respondents regarding the welfare, education, living arrangement of the orphan children. It also claimed that Rana had sought information from the various districts of Delhi, which gave different response to his RTI.

New Delhi Zone has accepted that there are schemes available for the orphans but on the other hand another District (East Zone) denies existence of any such scheme. The petitioner urged the Delhi High Court to issue directions to respondents to submit a detailed scheme provision for the education, living and other prospects of life for orphans.

It added that respondents (Centre and Delhi Govt) are providing pensions to the old citizens and widow females but the respondents have no schemes, project channel for these children who have lost their parents and are unable/incapable to earn their livelihood. The children who have been purely and completely neglected, overlooked by the respondents are having each and equal rights of the citizen of India. (ANI)

