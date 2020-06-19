EU leaders agree to extend Russia sanctions -Michel

EU leaders agree to extend Russia sanctions -MichelReuters | Brussels | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 18:28 IST
European Union leaders agreed to extend their economic sanctions on Russia over its 2014 annexation of Crimea and the turmoil in Ukraine until the end of January 2021, the head of the European Council said on Friday.
"Now the Council can proceed with the rollover of the sanctions," Charles Michel told a news conference after a videoconference meeting of the 27 EU leaders. Sanctions are expected to be extended until the end of the year.
