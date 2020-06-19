SC seeks explanation from registry on why Mallya's review plea not listed for three years

The Supreme Court has directed its registry to explain why the petition filed by businessman Vijay Mallya, who had sought review of its 2017 order holding him guilty of contempt of court for transferring USD 40 million to his children, was not listed before the concerned court for last three years. A bench Justices U U Lalit and Ashok Bhushan, which took up the review petition on June 16, directed the apex court registry to furnish all the details including names of the officials who had dealt with the file concerning the review petition for last three years.

"According to the record, placed before us, the review petition was not listed before the court for last three years. Before we deal with the submissions raised in the review petition, we direct the registry to explain why the review petition was not listed before the concerned court for last three years," the bench said in its June 16 order which was uploaded on the apex court website on Friday. Taking strong note of the undue delay in listing of the review petition, the bench asked the registry to furnish explanation within two weeks. "The review petition shall, thereafter, be considered on merits," the bench said in its order.