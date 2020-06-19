156 new COVID-19 cases reported in MP, tally rises to 11,582

156 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh today, taking the total number of cases to 11,582. "The death toll has risen to 495 after 9 deaths were reported today," the State Health Department said.

The COVID-19 count in India has reached 3,80,532 on Friday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. The death toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 12,573. The COVID-19 count includes 1,63,248 active cases, while 2,04,711 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far. (ANI)