Left Menu
Development News Edition

156 new COVID-19 cases reported in MP, tally rises to 11,582

156 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh today, taking the total number of cases to 11,582.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 19-06-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 23:11 IST
156 new COVID-19 cases reported in MP, tally rises to 11,582
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

156 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh today, taking the total number of cases to 11,582. "The death toll has risen to 495 after 9 deaths were reported today," the State Health Department said.

The COVID-19 count in India has reached 3,80,532 on Friday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. The death toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 12,573. The COVID-19 count includes 1,63,248 active cases, while 2,04,711 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

FinMin invites bids from transaction advisors for LIC IPO

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands of protesters demand Mali president step down

Tens of thousands protested in Bamako on Friday demanding the Malian president resign or face civil disorder despite political concessions offered in response to mounting frustration over the many crises afflicting the west African nation.P...

U.N. sets up inquiry into racism after George Floyd death

The U.N. Human Rights Council on Friday condemned discriminatory and violent policing after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month and ordered a report on systemic racism against people of African descent. The 47-member-state f...

Guatemala replaces health minister and his three deputies - presidency

Guatemalas Health Minister Hugo Monroy and three deputies in his ministry have been replaced, the office of the president said on Friday and announced the names of their replacements.It was not immediately clear why Monroy and the three vic...

Poland says Putin falsifies history to weaken Western allies

The Polish government says that Russian President Vladimir Putin is manipulating World War II-era history in a way that whitewashes Soviet crimes and accuses him of doing it as part of an information war against the West. The statement Frid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020