156 new COVID-19 cases reported in MP, tally rises to 11,582
156 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh today, taking the total number of cases to 11,582.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 19-06-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 23:11 IST
156 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh today, taking the total number of cases to 11,582. "The death toll has risen to 495 after 9 deaths were reported today," the State Health Department said.
The COVID-19 count in India has reached 3,80,532 on Friday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. The death toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 12,573. The COVID-19 count includes 1,63,248 active cases, while 2,04,711 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh
- COVID
- India