Malta PM demands inquiry after Reuters/Times of Malta report

Reuters | Valletta | Updated: 20-06-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 00:37 IST
Malta's prime minister called for an investigation after Reuters reported on Friday that a company owned by the man charged with ordering the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana made a profit when the state energy company, Enemalta, bought a wind farm in Montenegro.

"If what is reported is true, I am disgusted. Malta's law enforcement officers must investigate anyone connected," Robert Abela told reporters when asked to comment on the report by Reuters and the Times of Malta.

