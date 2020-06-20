Left Menu
Lawyer tenders unconditional apology for appearing in t-shirt during virtual hearing by SC

The lawyer, who took the Supreme Court Judge by surprise during a video-conference hearing by making an appearance whilst lying on the bed dressed in a t-shirt, has tendered an unconditional apology.

20-06-2020
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The lawyer, who took the Supreme Court Judge by surprise during a video-conference hearing by making an appearance whilst lying on the bed dressed in a t-shirt, has tendered an unconditional apology. A Bench of Justice S Ravindra Bhat accepted the unconditional apology of the lawyer, but stressed that lawyers should be "presentable and avoid showing images, which are not appropriate and can only be tolerable in the privacy of their homes."

"This court is of the view that when counsel appear in court video hearings, they should be presentable and avoid showing images, which are not appropriate and can only be tolerable in the privacy of their homes. We are all passing through trying times and hearings by virtual courts has become and order of the day. Yet minimum court etiquette in terms of what can be considered decent dress, background, etc. should be followed, given the public nature of the hearings," Justice Bhat observed in recent order. The lawyer had tendered unconditional apology and stated that it was inappropriate on his part to make a court appearance, whilst lying on bed dressed in a T-shirt, noted the top court.

The top court, last month had exempted lawyers from wearing gowns, coats and ties while attending the virtual hearings in view of medical advice that there is a greater possibility of the COVID-19 spread. The Supreme Court through its circular had directed advocates that they may wear "plain white shirt/salwar-kameez/saree, with a plain white neckband" during the hearings being done through Virtual Court System.

In April, a lawyer appeared before the Rajasthan High Court in a vest and court ordered that the lawyers should wear proper uniform even when they appear before courts via video conferencing. (ANI)

