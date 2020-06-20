Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S., Russian envoys to discuss arms control in Austria next week -State Department

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Marshall Billingslea will travel to Austria on Monday and Tuesday to discuss "mutually agreed topics related to the future of arms control" with Russian Deputy Foreign Sergei Ryabkov, the U.S. State Department said on Friday. "The United States has extended an open invitation to the People's Republic of China to join these discussions, and has made clear the need for all three countries to pursue arms control negotiations in good faith," the State Department said.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2020 06:30 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 06:30 IST
U.S., Russian envoys to discuss arms control in Austria next week -State Department

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Marshall Billingslea will travel to Austria on Monday and Tuesday to discuss "mutually agreed topics related to the future of arms control" with Russian Deputy Foreign Sergei Ryabkov, the U.S. State Department said on Friday.

"The United States has extended an open invitation to the People's Republic of China to join these discussions, and has made clear the need for all three countries to pursue arms control negotiations in good faith," the State Department said. U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for China to join the United States and Russia in talks on a nuclear arms control agreement to replace the 2010 New START accord.

New START, which imposes the last remaining limits on U.S. and Russian deployments of strategic nuclear arms to no more than 1,550 each, expires in February. China, estimated to have about 300 nuclear weapons, has repeatedly rejected Trump's proposal.

Billingslea had said last week that he had agreed with Ryabkov on a time and place for the negotiations in June.

TRENDING

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

FinMin invites bids from transaction advisors for LIC IPO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sport-Flurry of positive coronavirus tests in athletes hurts U.S. restart plans

Hopes that sport in the United States might soon return to business as usual suffered a blow on Friday as athletes from golf to hockey tested positive for the novel coronavirus, triggering a shutdown of some facilities.The PGA Tour, which o...

MIBR reach BLAST Spring Americas title match

MIBR came from behind to beat Evil Geniuses 2-1 on Friday, claiming the decisive map in overtime to earn a spot in the championship match of the BLAST Premier Spring 2020 American Finals. MIBR will play for the title on Sunday against eithe...

Trump intends to nominates Indian American to IDFC Board

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced his intention to nominate Indian American Deven Parekh as a member of the Board of Directors of the International Development Finance Corporation. The nomination of Parekh, who is the managing d...

Several U.S. states see coronavirus infection spikes, Wall Street unnerved

Troubling spikes in coronavirus infection rates were reported on Friday in several U.S. states, mainly in the South and West, a day before President Donald Trump was due to preside over an Oklahoma campaign rally that will be Americas large...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020