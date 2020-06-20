Left Menu
Development News Edition

One dead, 2 injured as boiler explodes in Lucknow chemical factory

A labourer was killed and two women workers were injured after a boiler exploded at a chemical factory in Chinhat area on Friday, a police official said.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-06-2020 08:20 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 08:20 IST
One dead, 2 injured as boiler explodes in Lucknow chemical factory
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Somen Verma speaking to media in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A labourer was killed and two women workers were injured after a boiler exploded at a chemical factory in Chinhat area on Friday, a police official said.

According to police, two women workers fainted due to the explosion after which they were rushed to the hospital where they are reported to be stable.

"There are no reports of fire or gas leak. Two women who received injuries and fainted in the factory were shifted to hospital and are stable now while one labourer died in the accident. We're investigating the matter," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Somen Verma said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rapper Tray Savage dead at 26 after fatal shooting in Chicago

Rapper Tray Savage who was shot in Chicago on Friday succumbed to his injuries. He was 26. According to Fox News, a spokesperson for the Cook County medical examiners office confirmed that Savage - whose real name is Kentray Young - died on...

Watney first on PGA Tour to test positive for coronavirus

Five-time PGA Tour winner Nick Watney tested positive for the coronavirus, the first player with a confirmed infection since golf resumed a full schedule last week. Watney immediately withdrew from the RBC Heritage on Friday and must self-i...

Apple re-closes some stores, raising economic concerns

Apples Friday decision to close stores in four states with surging coronavirus cases highlights a question that other businesses may soon face Stay open or prepare for more shutdowns Apple, like many other major US retailers, shut down all ...

'Civil rights isn't over': Americans mark Juneteenth coast to coast

Thousands marched through U.S. cities on Friday in Juneteenth observances marking the abolition of slavery more than a century and a half ago, an occasion freighted with special resonance this year amid Americas reckoning with its legacy of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020