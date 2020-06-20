Left Menu
Development News Edition

China charges two detained Canadians with suspected espionage, Trudeau "very disappointed"

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was "very disappointed" and would keep pressing China to release the duo. Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor were arrested in late 2018 on state security charges, soon after Canadian police detained Huawei Technologies Co's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, on a U.S. warrant.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-06-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 10:15 IST
China charges two detained Canadians with suspected espionage, Trudeau "very disappointed"
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chinese prosecutors said on Friday they have charged two detained Canadians for suspected espionage, indictments that could result in life imprisonment, in a case that has driven a diplomatic wedge between Ottawa and Beijing. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was "very disappointed" and would keep pressing China to release the duo.

Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor were arrested in late 2018 on state security charges, soon after Canadian police detained Huawei Technologies Co's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, on a U.S. warrant. While China maintains the detentions are not linked to Meng, former diplomats and experts have said they are being used to pressure Canada.

China has repeatedly called for Meng's release and has warned Canada it could face consequences for aiding the United States in her case. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular briefing on Friday that the indictments were "of particularly serious circumstances which violated Article 111 of the Criminal Law of the People's Republic of China," which pertains to espionage and state secrets.

Under that article, a conviction can carry a sentence of 10 years to life imprisonment. "The facts are clear and the evidence is solid and sufficient. He should be held accountable for criminal responsibility under the above-mentioned charge," Zhao said of Kovrig, before making the same statement about Spavor.

The charges mean a formal trial can begin. Trudeau, speaking to reporters in the Quebec town of Chelsea, said it was "a real shame" China did not appear to understand that governments in Canada could not interfere in the justice system.

"We will continue ... to put pressure on the Chinese government to cease the arbitrary detention of these two Canadian citizens who are being held for no other reason than the Chinese government is disappointed with the independent proceedings of the Canadian judiciary," he said. The Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday that consular visits to detainees had been suspended due to the coronavirus.

The Canadian foreign ministry said it was "deeply concerned" that the two Canadians hadn't been granted access to consular visits since mid-January and called for their immediate release. The ruling Communist Party's Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission said last year that Kovrig is accused of "stealing and spying on sensitive Chinese information and intelligence." It said Spavor provided Kovrig with intelligence.

Kovrig works for the International Crisis Group (ICG), a non-governmental organization that focuses on conflict resolution. ICG CEO Rob Malley said in a statement that Kovrig was not endangering national security and that "he has become an unfortunate pawn in a larger struggle among the United States, Canada, and China."

Spavor, 44, is a businessman with deep ties to North Korea. Last month, Huawei's Meng lost a legal bid to avoid extradition to the United States to face bank fraud charges.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fans will be permitted to watch T20 WC matches live whenever it is held: CA interim CEO

If 15 teams can be allowed to enter Australia for the T20 World Cup then fans will not be stopped from watching live action from the stadiums, Cricket Australias interim CEO Nick Hockley said on Saturday. Hockley replaced under-fire Kevin R...

C'garh: Constable shoots wife dead before killing himself

A police constable allegedly killed his wife before shooting himself with his service weapon in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh, an official said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night, he said.Constable Mukesh Manhar liv...

Beijing tests food, parcel couriers for coronavirus as city checks widen

Officials in Beijing are carrying out nucleic acid tests on all food and parcel delivery personnel as they ramp up efforts to rein in an outbreak of the coronavirus in the Chinese capital, state-backed Beijing News reported on Saturday. Off...

Pak-origin Canadian rearrested in US on India's extradition request for role in Mumbai attack

Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana has been rearrested in Los Angeles on an extradition request by India for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people were killed, according to the US prosecutors....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020