Left Menu
Development News Edition

LG order on institutional quarantine for benefit of people who cannot have home isolation: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that the order issued by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for five-day mandatory institutional quarantine for persons testing positive for COVID-19 is "for the benefit of those who do not have space in their homes."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 17:49 IST
LG order on institutional quarantine for benefit of people who cannot have home isolation: Kishan Reddy
Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that the order issued by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for five-day mandatory institutional quarantine for persons testing positive for COVID-19 is "for the benefit of those who do not have space in their homes." "The Delhi Lieutenant Governor might have ordered mandatory institutional quarantine for the benefit of those who do not have space in their homes," he said.

Reddy, who is Minister of State for Home, said Baijal might issue further information by Saturday evening for those who can create isolation space at home. "I think that he will issue another info by today evening for people who can create an isolated separate room in their homes," Reddy said.

He said Delhi is like mini-India and the central government make all efforts to help check the spread of COVID-19. "Delhi being the national capital is like a mini-India. We will do everything we can -- on behalf of the central government -- with regard to the COVID-19 situation," he said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday issued an order that every COVID-19 positive person in Delhi will have to stay in 5-day institutional quarantine. "Every corona positive person will have to stay in the quarantine centre for five days. Only then a person will be sent to home isolation. But if there are symptoms then they will be sent to the quarantine centre or hospital, accordingly," the order said.

It said that teams of district surveillance officers will do physical verification of everyone in home isolation under supervision of district magistrates. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French soccer allowing fans back from July 10

French soccer authorities are allowing fans back into stadiums from July 10, with an initial limit of 5,000. Nol Le Grat, president of the French Football Federation, says it is possible more spectators will be allowed into the French Cup f...

Disney Plus stops offering free trial to its streaming service

Disney has officially ended the seven-day-trial feature for its online video streaming service, Disney Plus, stating it no longer needs to dangle freebies for luring customers. We continue to test and evaluate different marketing, offers an...

Kremlin: Putin concerned about arrangements with U.S. amid protests - IFX

Russian President Vladimir Putin is concerned about how much he can trust arrangements with U.S. President Donald Trump amid protests in the United States, the Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Saturda...

What people are saying about details of Hong Kong's new national security law

Beijing unveiled details of draft national security legislation for Hong Kong on Saturday, paving the way for the most profound change to the citys way of life since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.Here is what people are saying about t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020