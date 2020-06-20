Guj HC stays Ahmedabad's rath yatra on coronavirus concerns

Guj HC stays Ahmedabad's rath yatra on coronavirus concernsPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-06-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 21:13 IST
The Gujarat High Court on Saturday ordered stay on holding of annual Rath Yatra procession here in the name of Lord Jagannath on coronavirus concerns. A division bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice JB Pardiwala stayed all secular and religious activities related to the Rath Yatra, after taking into consideration submissions made by a petitioner and respondents as well as the recent Supreme Court's order stayingthe Puri's Rath Yatra.
The HC stayed the procession in view of the prevailing situation arising out of the coronavirus, after the state government informed that the yatra covers route of around 18 km and approximately 7-8 lakh people will participate in it. PTI KA PD NSK NSK
