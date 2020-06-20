Left Menu
Punjab reports 120 new COVID-19 cases, State count climbs to 3952

Punjab's count of coronavirus cases surged to 3,952 after 120 new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday, said State Health Department.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 20-06-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 21:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab's count of coronavirus cases surged to 3,952 after 120 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, said State Health Department. "A total of 120 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state today, taking the total number of positive cases to 3952 including 2678 recovered cases and 98 deaths," said Punjab Health Department.

A total of 2,35,700 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in the State. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 3,95,048 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country including 1,68,269 active cases, 2,13,831 cured/discharged/migrated and 12,948 deaths. (ANI)

