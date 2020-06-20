Left Menu
HC asks Delhi govt to consider setting counselling centres for COVID-related psychological issues

The court observed that looking into the COVID-19 pandemic, counselling to deal with psychological issues is utmost requirement of the residents of Delhi in the present scenario and also asked the AAP government to consider arranging a round the clock toll-free number to provide counselling in the city. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, which conducted the hearing through video conferencing, said necessary publicity in this regard should also be given in the print and electronic media so that the public at large may avail the benefits of counselling centres.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 23:29 IST
"Necessary publicity in this regard should also be given in the print and electronic media so that public at large may avail the benefits of counselling centres," it said.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, which conducted the hearing through video conferencing, said necessary publicity in this regard should also be given in the print and electronic media so that the public at large may avail the benefits of counselling centres. The court passed the order while disposing of a petition by advocate and petitioner Sunil Kumar seeking direction to the authorities to create counselling centres at the district level to provide counselling to people to deal with psychological issues arising due to the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in rise in the cases of suicide, depression, anxiety and stress and also to launch a toll-free number regarding this.

"Having heard the petitioner in person and looking to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation in Delhi, we are of the considered view that counselling to deal with psychological issues is utmost requirement of the residents of Delhi in the present scenario," the bench said in its order passed on Friday and made available on Saturday. "In the meantime, taking note of the prevalent situation in Delhi, we are of the considered view that respondent no. 3 (Delhi government's chief secretary) may consider the necessity of opening at least some counselling centres on emergent basis in few districts as early as possible and practicable, along with arrangement of a toll-free number round the clock to provide counselling in Delhi.

"Necessary publicity in this regard should also be given in the print and electronic media so that public at large may avail the benefits of counselling centres," it said. It also directed the Chief Secretary of Delhi government to treat the petition as a representation and decide the same in accordance with law, either by itself or by constituting a committee of experts for establishment of district-level counselling centres in the city of Delhi and for providing a toll-free number round the clock to provide counselling to the persons in need.

The petition said since this type of lockdown has taken place in India the first time, and citizens were not prepared to face this extraordinary situation in which they were not allowed to go out of their dwelling places resulting into financial hardships. "Though the Central and Delhi Governments are doing their bit to deal with COVID-19 but the psychological aspects have not been dealt with properly, which is resulting into the rising cases of suicide, depression, anxiety, stress and other related issues in the family members belonging to all walks of life," it said.

