Concerned by manufactured controversy surrounding all-party meet: Andhra Pradesh CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed concern over the "manufactured controversy surrounding the Prime Minister's all-party meet" and said that the nation should be united and stand in solidarity with armed forces.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 21-06-2020 03:32 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 03:32 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed concern over the "manufactured controversy surrounding the Prime Minister's all-party meet" and said that the nation should be united and stand in solidarity with armed forces. "PM and other Ministers gave very convincing answers at the all-party meeting. The nation is and should be united on this subject. Unity brings strength and division exhibits weakness," said Reddy.

Reddy said that it is time to showcase unity and solidarity with armed forces, and not point fingers or find faults. "Concerned by the manufactured controversy surrounding the all-party meet. This is the time to showcase our unity and solidarity with our armed forces and not the time to point fingers or find faults." Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired an all-party virtual meeting to discuss the situation in India-China border areas. (ANI)

