Indian Army helicopter makes precautionary landing in Ladakh
Indian Army's Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv made a precautionary landing in Eastern Ladakh area on Sunday, Army sources said.ANI | Ladakh | Updated: 21-06-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 14:28 IST
Indian Army's Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv made a precautionary landing in Eastern Ladakh area on Sunday, Army sources said. All crew and passengers are safe, they added.
The landing was done after the pilot felt that there may be some issue in the chopper and took precautions to land. Further details are awaited.
The incident took place amid the ongoing dispute between India and China following the violent face-off between troops of both the countries at the Galwan valley in Ladakh. At least 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in the face-off on June 15. (ANI)
