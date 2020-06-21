Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Army helicopter makes precautionary landing in Ladakh

Indian Army's Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv made a precautionary landing in Eastern Ladakh area on Sunday, Army sources said.

ANI | Ladakh | Updated: 21-06-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 14:28 IST
Indian Army helicopter makes precautionary landing in Ladakh
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Army's Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv made a precautionary landing in Eastern Ladakh area on Sunday, Army sources said. All crew and passengers are safe, they added.

The landing was done after the pilot felt that there may be some issue in the chopper and took precautions to land. Further details are awaited.

The incident took place amid the ongoing dispute between India and China following the violent face-off between troops of both the countries at the Galwan valley in Ladakh. At least 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in the face-off on June 15. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

North Mumbai: Cases rise; cops, BMC disagree over lockdown

Even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in north Mumbai areas like Malad, Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar, the police and the BMC are not on the same page on imposing a restriction-heavy lockdown to contain the outbreak, officials admitted....

UK park stabbing spree not being treated as terrorism, minister says

A stabbing rampage in the southern English town of Reading, in which three people were killed and three others were seriously wounded, is not currently being treated as terrorism, British health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday. A 25-ye...

Hong Kong lawyers alarmed at plans for city leader to pick judges in national security trials

Senior Hong Kong lawyers expressed alarm on Sunday at plans for the citys leader to select judges for national security cases, calling it the most serious challenge to the territorys vaunted judicial independence since the 1997 handover to ...

Betis fires coach Rubi after another Spanish league setback

Real Betis has fired coach Rubi after the teams third consecutive setback since the Spanish league resumed. The decision was announced early Sunday, a few hours after the team lost 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao.The club said Alexis Trujillo, a for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020