Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong lawyers alarmed at plans for city leader to pick judges in national security trials

As well as heading a new local national security council supervised by Beijing officials, the city's Chief Executive Carrie Lam will also have the power to appoint judges to hear cases under the law. Hong Kong Bar Association chairman Philip Dykes described as "extraordinary" any move to have Lam allocate judges, saying it cut to the core of the independence of the judiciary that is protected by the Basic Law, the city's mini-constitution.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 15:47 IST
Hong Kong lawyers alarmed at plans for city leader to pick judges in national security trials
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Senior Hong Kong lawyers expressed alarm on Sunday at plans for the city's leader to select judges for national security cases, calling it the most serious challenge to the territory's vaunted judicial independence since the 1997 handover to Chinese rule.

The move was among the details of a new national security law for Hong Kong released by the official Xinhua news agency on Saturday - legislation that is expected to be passed soon by the standing committee of China's parliament, the National People's Congress. As well as heading a new local national security council supervised by Beijing officials, the city's Chief Executive Carrie Lam will also have the power to appoint judges to hear cases under the law.

Hong Kong Bar Association chairman Philip Dykes described as "extraordinary" any move to have Lam allocate judges, saying it cut to the core of the independence of the judiciary that is protected by the Basic Law, the city's mini-constitution. "This is the biggest shift since the handover," Dykes told Reuters.

"You can't be slightly independent any more than you can be slightly pregnant. You're either independent or you're not." With Lam heading the council, "you're picking a judge for a contest in which you have an interest."

Hong Kong and Chinese officials say the law must be urgently imposed on the former British colony after sometimes-violent protests over the last year exposed the need to tackle separatism, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces. The law is stoking fears among foreign governments as well as Hong Kong's democracy activists, who were already concerned that Beijing is eroding extensive autonomy promised when Britain handed it back under a "one country, two systems" formula.

The city's common law-based legal system is widely seen as the bedrock of that formula, underpinning its status as a global financial hub. Speaking privately, other senior lawyers expressed deep concern, saying it appeared to confirm their fears that Beijing wanted to curb the "separation of powers" that made Hong Kong judges an important check on the government. Some admit to being increasingly nervous about speaking out due to Beijing's growing squeeze.

A Reuters Special Report in April revealed that some of the city's most senior judges privately feared the city's rule of law was under assault from Beijing. While pro-Beijing figures have demanded special courts and called for foreign judges - a long-standing tradition in Hong Kong - to be barred from national security cases, the new plan had not surfaced locally.

"It is an act to import political elements into the judicial system, which is supposed to be impartial," said Angeline Chan, a solicitor, and convenor of the Progressive Lawyers Group. The allocation and rostering of judges are currently handled by senior judges based on legal experience.

"It raises a lot of questions...God knows how they will be selected," said Dykes, urging the full proposed law to be released as soon as possible. Lam said in a statement late on Saturday that the central government had repeatedly emphasized the "will not affect the capitalist system in Hong Kong and (its) legal system".

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope says coronavirus should spark new environmental awareness

The drastic reduction in pollution during coronavirus lockdowns around the world should lead to greater concern for the environment as restrictions are lifted, Pope Francis said on Sunday.At his Sunday address in St. Peters Square, Francis ...

Mumbai, June 21 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 1710 hrs. . BOM1 MP-YOGA DAY MP residents perform yoga at home amid COVID-19 pandemic Bhopal A number of Madhya Pradesh residents rolled out yoga mats at their homes on Sunday morning and performed exerci...

Assam: Pollution Control Board issues closure notice to OIL on Baghjan oil field operations

In a major blow to Oil India Limited OIL, the Pollution Control Board PCB, Assam on Sunday issued closure notice to OIL to close down all production and drilling operations of all the installations of Baghjan oilfield in Tinsukia district. ...

Amit Shah to hold meeting with Delhi LG, CM Kejriwal over COVID-19 situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold an important meeting on Sunday evening over COVID-19 situation in Delhi. Delhi LG Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other officials will attend the meeting via ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020