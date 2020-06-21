Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 count stands at 662

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 662, said the state health department in a bulletin on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 cases are inclusive of 237 active cases, 406 recovered and six deaths.

As per the bulletin, 33,748 persons have completed 28 days of surveillance and 19,535 are on active surveillance. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 4,10,461 coronavirus cases in the country including 1,69,451 active cases, 2,27,756 cured/discharged/migrated and 13,254 deaths. (ANI)