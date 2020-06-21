580 new COVID-19 cases reported in Gujarat, tally reaches 27,317

Gujarat has reported 580 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health department. With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the state has reached 27,317.

As per the state health department, 19,357 have been cured/discharged while 1,664 deaths have been reported in Gujarat. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 4,10,461 coronavirus cases in the country including 1,69,451 active cases, 2,27,756 cured/discharged/migrated and 13,254 deaths.