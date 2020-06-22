With increase of 14,821 new cases, India's COVID-19 count reaches 4,25,282
With an increase of 14,821 new cases and 445 deaths, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,25,282 on Monday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 10:06 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 10:03 IST
With an increase of 14,821 new cases and 445 deaths, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,25,282 on Monday. According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 13,699 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far in the country.
The rise in confirmed cases today is lower than the highest spike of 15 thousand plus cases registered on Sunday. The count includes 1,74,387 active cases, and 2,37,196 cured/discharged/migrated patients.
Maharashtra with 1,32,075 confirmed cases remains the worst-affected by the infection so far in the country. The state's count includes 60,161 active, 65,744 cured, discharged patients while 6,170 deaths have been reported due to the infection so far. Meanwhile, the national capital today became the second-worst affected region in the country with the number of confirmed cases in Delhi reaching 59,746 as opposed to Tamil Nadu's 59,377 cases.
While 2,175 deaths have been reported in Delhi due to the infection so far, the toll in Tamil Nadu stands at 757.
