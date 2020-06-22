Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman's body, wrapped in plastic cover, found floating in Hyderabad lake

A murder case was registered against an unknown person after a body of a woman wrapped in a plastic cover was found floating in Sunnam Cheruvu lake in Hyderabad, the police said on Monday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 22-06-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 10:48 IST
Woman's body, wrapped in plastic cover, found floating in Hyderabad lake
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

A murder case was registered against an unknown person after a body of a woman wrapped in a plastic cover was found floating in Sunnam Cheruvu lake in Hyderabad, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, locals noticed the floating body and alerted the police. The limbs of the body were tied with a cloth.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Inspector Chandrasekhar Reddy said, "Locals found a body floating in the water and alerted the police. The body was retrieved from the lake and found it to be a woman's. Woman's limbs were tied with a cloth and the body was wrapped in a plastic cover. A murder case has been registered, the body is yet to be identified. Further investigation is underway." (ANI)

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Health News Roundup: Beijing can screen almost 1 million people daily; Indonesia reports 862 new COVID infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre mentions Puri Rath Yatra case in SC, says it can be allowed to be held without public participation.

Centre mentions Puri Rath Yatra case in SC, says it can be allowed to be held without public participation....

Goa reports first COVID-19 death; 85-yr-old man succumbs

An 85-year-old man succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Goa on Monday, making it the first case of death due to the disease in the state, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said. While Rane earlier said the deceased was a woman, he later c...

Goa Health Minister expresses condolence over state's first COVID-19 death

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit P Rane on Monday expressed his condolence to the family of an 85-year-old man, the first person who has been succumbed to COVID-19 in Morlem in North Goa district. Rane tweeted, Deeply saddened to inform that a...

Australian officials warn against travel to new coronavirus hotspots

Australian officials tried to contain a fresh outbreak of the novel coronavirus on Monday, telling residents in the cluster hotspots to avoid travel outside their suburbs in Melbourne, the countrys second-largest city. Victoria state of whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020