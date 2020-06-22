Delhi on high alert after reports of terrorists from J-K attempting to enter city
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 11:20 IST
Delhi Police forces have been put on high alert after intelligence reports about the possibility of four to five terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir attempting to enter the national capital with an intention to carry out a terror attack. Intelligence agencies have alerted police that the terrorists are likely to enter Delhi via road using a bus, car or taxi. Delhi Police has been kept on high alert and an alert has also been issued at all bus stations and railway stations.
All the District Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP), Special Cell, Crime Branch and other units of Delhi have been placed on the alert. The development comes amid the India-China standoff in eastern Ladakh, following which the security agencies are on heightened vigil. (ANI)
