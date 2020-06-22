Left Menu
18,000 COVID-19 tests being conducted each day: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that testing has been increased by three times in the city and now 18,000 tests are being done per day in the national capital.

Updated: 22-06-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 14:10 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that testing has been increased by three times in the city and now 18,000 tests are being done per day in the national capital. "There has been a three-fold increase in testing; earlier it was five thousand tests per day, now it is around eighteen thousand per day. Now people will not face any issues in getting tested for COVID-19," Kejriwal said.

He informed that there are 25,000 active cases in Delhi and 33,000 people have recovered. 6,000 people are in hospitals and 12,000 people are getting treatment at home. "Last week there were 24,000 active cases in Delhi and today 25,000 cases are active. Only 1,000 cases have been found in a week, the situation is getting stable now. 33,000 people have recovered and 6000 people are in hospital and 12,000 people are getting treatment at home," Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister said that with the help of the central government, Antigen tests are being conducted. "With the help of the Central government, we are conducting antigen test which yields result in 15-30 mins," he said.

The government has also decided to provide all the home quarantine cases will get oxygen meter so that they can check their oxygen rate. "We have noticed that people suffering from coronavirus feel breathlessness so we have decided to provide oxygen meter to every home quarantine person who is COVID-19 positive. We have set up an oxygen concentrator in every district if anyone at home feels breathlessness and needs oxygen we will provide a helpline number to get oxygen support at home," he said.

