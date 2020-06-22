Left Menu
We will win war against China and its virus: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asserted that the nation is fighting two "wars" against China, one at the border and another with coronavirus -- which originated from the neighbouring country -- and expressed confidence that India will win both the wars.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 14:36 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a press conference on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The remark comes after 20 Indian Army personnel lost their lives in a violent face-off with Chinese troops at Ladakh's Galwan valley on the intervening night of June 15 and 16. "Our doctors, nurses, and soldiers are all fighting and the people of the country are standing beside them. The entire country has to fight at both the fronts united. This should not be politicised. We have to fight against China and coronavirus," Kejriwal said.

The remark comes after 20 Indian Army personnel lost their lives in a violent face-off with Chinese troops at Ladakh's Galwan valley on the intervening night of June 15 and 16. "Our doctors, nurses, and soldiers are all fighting and the people of the country are standing beside them. The entire country has to fight at both the fronts united. This should not be politicised. We have to fight against China and coronavirus," Kejriwal said.

Speaking about the COVID-19 situation, the Chief Minister said that there are around 25,000 active cases in the national capital. "Compared to last week, only one thousand active cases increased. As many as 33,000 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after being cured and sent back to their homes. Currently, 6,000 COVID patients are being treated at hospitals and 12,000 at their houses," he added.

Delhi CM said that the situation appears to be stabilising for the time being. "We have increased the testing to three times compared to before. Earlier, around 5,000 tests were being conducted per day, now around 18,000 tests are being conducted per day. Now people will not face any issues in getting tested," Kejriwal said. (ANI)

