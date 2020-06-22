Andhra Pradesh reports 443 new COVID-19 positive cases, tally reaches 9,372

Andhra Pradesh has reported 443 new COVID-19 positive cases, five deaths while 83 persons have been discharged in last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 9,372, said State Command Control Room. The total number of cases include 111 deaths and 4435 discharged persons, State Command Control Room informed.

In the last 24 hours, 16,704 samples have been tested in the state, 392 of them have been detected COVID-19 positive. Apart from them; 44 from other states and seven from other countries have been detected COVID-19 positive. With them, total positive cases in last 24 hours increased to 443.

The total number of active cases stand at 4826 in the state.