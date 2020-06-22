Left Menu
Uttarakhand CM digitally transfers Rs 238 crore to panchayats

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday transferred Rs 238 crore digitally, to all Panchayats of the State.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 22-06-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 18:13 IST
Uttarakhand CM digitally transfers Rs 238 crore to panchayats
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat speaking to ANI in Dehradun on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday transferred Rs 238 crore digitally, to all Panchayats of the State. Speaking to ANI, CM Rawat said that Uttarakhand is the "first state to use the e-Gram Swaraj portal" for sending money to Panchayats.

"We are the first state to send money to Panchayats for development work under the e-Gram Swaraj portal digitally, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24. A total amount of Rs 238 crore has been transferred today to Panchayats," CM Rawat told ANI. "This is the step towards transparency. The aim is to send 100 per cent money into the accounts of beneficiaries. It will also reduce paperwork and this will also reduce the impacts on the forest," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on April 24 launched the e-Gram Swaraj portal and said that it is a step towards complete digitisation of Gram Panchayats and in future, it will become the single platform which will keep the records of all the works taken up by the Gram Panchayats. (ANI)

