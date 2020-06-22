Case against AAP MLA:Court grants bail to co-accused, father tests positive for COVID

A Delhi Court Monday granted interim bail to Kapil Nagar, arrested along with AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal in connection with a case of alleged suicide of a doctor in south Delhi last month, noting that his father has been tested positive for COVID-19. Special Judge Sanjay Bansal granted the relief for one month to the accused, saying the “severity of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be underestimated”, as he was told that the wife of the accused was also showing symptoms.

“The family circumstances of the applicant cannot be ignored. His father has tested positive for Covid-19 and his wife is also showing symptoms. “There are minor children of applicant who will definitely need care and protection if something wrong happens with the wife,” the judge said.

He further noted that the accused himself had undergone treatment for vocal cord. As on date, the accused has suffered 42 days of custody, the judge said, adding that “the investigation was definitely going to take substantial time.” “Considered so, without expressing any opinion on the merits, this court is inclined to grant interim bail the applicant/accused. It is ordered that applicant/accused Kapil Nagar be released on interim bail for a period of 30 days,” the judge said. The relief was granted on furnishing a personal bond in sum of Rs 25,000 with one surety of the like amount.

Rajendra Singh, 52, allegedly committed suicide in Durga Vihar in south Delhi on April 18. In his suicide note, the doctor held Jarwal responsible for his death. According to police, a water tanker mafia was being run by Jarwal, who was being assisted by Nagar and others.

The accused had requested for regular bail and in the alternative for interim bail in view of his health condition and that of his family. Police had opposed the bail application, saying that the investigation was still going on, and pointed out that one witness has been influenced and there is possibility of other witnesses being also influenced.

The prosecution opposed the application pointing out that there were various phone calls exchanged between accused persons themselves and between accused and deceased as well. “There are some call recordings which are being examined. Voice samples will be taken and sent for expert opinion,” the prosecution said.

The bail application of Jarwal was dismissed by the court. Like Jarwal, the deceased was also involved in the business of water supply with the Delhi Jal Board since 2007, and police alleged that the MLA and his associates were extorting money from other water-tanker owners, including the doctor.

Jarwal, who represents the Deoli assembly constituency, was arrested on May 9 along with Nagar, after a case of extortion and abetment to suicide was filed against him and others based on a police complaint by the doctor''s son -- Hemant. The FIR says Singh had been threatened and intimidated by Jarwal, Nagar and others.

"During investigation it was found that there was a big nexus between water-tanker owners and the accused person," the police said in the remand application. Police said they have found a WhatsApp group in the name of tanker-owners whose administrator is Kapil Nagar. Jarwal is one of its members.

The chat details clearly show the direct involvement of both the accused in running the tanker mafia in Sangam Vihar and Tigri..