Left Menu
Development News Edition

Case against AAP MLA:Court grants bail to co-accused, father tests positive for COVID

A Delhi Court Monday granted interim bail to Kapil Nagar, arrested along with AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal in connection with a case of alleged suicide of a doctor in south Delhi last month, noting that his father has been tested positive for COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 18:38 IST
Case against AAP MLA:Court grants bail to co-accused, father tests positive for COVID

A Delhi Court Monday granted interim bail to Kapil Nagar, arrested along with AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal in connection with a case of alleged suicide of a doctor in south Delhi last month, noting that his father has been tested positive for COVID-19. Special Judge Sanjay Bansal granted the relief for one month to the accused, saying the “severity of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be underestimated”, as he was told that the wife of the accused was also showing symptoms.

“The family circumstances of the applicant cannot be ignored. His father has tested positive for Covid-19 and his wife is also showing symptoms. “There are minor children of applicant who will definitely need care and protection if something wrong happens with the wife,” the judge said.

He further noted that the accused himself had undergone treatment for vocal cord. As on date, the accused has suffered 42 days of custody, the judge said, adding that “the investigation was definitely going to take substantial time.” “Considered so, without expressing any opinion on the merits, this court is inclined to grant interim bail the applicant/accused. It is ordered that applicant/accused Kapil Nagar be released on interim bail for a period of 30 days,” the judge said. The relief was granted on furnishing a personal bond in sum of Rs  25,000 with one surety of the like amount.

Rajendra Singh, 52, allegedly committed suicide in Durga Vihar in south Delhi on April 18. In his suicide note, the doctor held Jarwal responsible for his death. According to police, a water tanker mafia was being run by Jarwal, who was being assisted by Nagar and others.

The accused had requested for regular bail and in the alternative for interim bail in view of his health condition and that of his family. Police had opposed the bail application, saying that the investigation was still going on, and pointed out that one witness has been influenced and there is possibility of other witnesses being also influenced.

The prosecution opposed the application pointing out that there were various phone calls exchanged between accused persons themselves and between accused and deceased as well. “There are some call recordings which are being examined. Voice samples will be taken and sent for expert opinion,” the prosecution said.

The bail application of Jarwal was dismissed by the court. Like Jarwal, the deceased was also involved in the business of water supply with the Delhi Jal Board since 2007, and police alleged that the MLA and his associates were extorting money from other water-tanker owners, including the doctor.

Jarwal, who represents the Deoli assembly constituency, was arrested on May 9 along with Nagar, after a case of extortion and abetment to suicide was filed against him and others based on a police complaint by the doctor''s son -- Hemant. The FIR says Singh had been threatened and intimidated by Jarwal, Nagar and others.

"During investigation it was found that there was a big nexus between water-tanker owners and the accused person," the police said in the remand application. Police said they have found a WhatsApp group in the name of tanker-owners whose administrator is Kapil Nagar. Jarwal is one of its members.

The chat details clearly show the direct involvement of both the accused in running the tanker mafia in Sangam Vihar and Tigri..

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus claims lives of 65 healthcare workers across Pakistan

As many as 65 medics, most of them doctors, in Pakistan have died of coronavirus and around 5,000 infected so far while battling on the frontline against the deadly disease, a government report said on Monday. The report prepared by the Nat...

President refers performers’ protection and copyright bills to National Assembly

President Cyril Ramaphosa has referred the Copyright Amendment Bill and the Performers Protection Amendment Bill to the National Assembly, because of his reservations on the constitutionality of the legislation passed by Parliament.The Pres...

Gilead plans to produce 2 million remdesivir courses by 2020 end

Gilead Sciences Inc is planning to make more than two million courses of its potential COVID-19 drug remdesivir by the end of the year and start trials of an easier-to-use inhaled version in August, the company said on Monday.Remdesivir, wh...

Maximum temperatures hover below normal in Haryana, Punjab

The maximum temperatures hovered below normal limits in Haryana and Punjab on Monday, with common capital Chandigarh recording a high of 34.5 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said here. The maximum temperature in Chandigarh wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020