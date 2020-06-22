Jharkhand man gets life term for abduction, rape of minor

A special POCSOcourt on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old man to lifeimprisonment for abducting and raping a 15-year-old girl, whowas his neighbour, in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand around twoyears ago

The court awarded life imprisonment to Shishupal Mahtoand imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on him after convicting himunder various sections of the Protection of Children fromSexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code

Mahto kidnapped the girl when she went to attendnature's call on November 15, 2018, and raped her in a villageunder Baliapur police station area.