Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. designates four major Chinese media outlets as foreign missions

The United States will start treating four major Chinese media outlets as foreign embassies, it said on Monday, a move that will restrict their operations on American soil. David Stilwell, the senior U.S. diplomat for East Asia, told reporters the designation would affect China Central Television, the China News Service, the People's Daily and the Global Times, and reflected their real status as "propaganda outlets" under the control of the Chinese Communist Party.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 00:53 IST
U.S. designates four major Chinese media outlets as foreign missions
Representative image Image Credit:

The United States will start treating four major Chinese media outlets as foreign embassies, it said on Monday, a move that will restrict their operations on American soil.

David Stilwell, the senior U.S. diplomat for East Asia, told reporters the designation would affect China Central Television, the China News Service, the People's Daily and the Global Times, and reflected their real status as "propaganda outlets" under the control of the Chinese Communist Party. The move comes as U.S.-China tensions are heightening in the run-up to President Donald Trump's November re-election bid.

China's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Plans for the new designations were first reported by Reuters earlier this month.

The four outlets will be added to five others placed under restrictions in February over U.S. allegations that they were used by China and its Communist rulers to spread propaganda. The outlets will be required to inform the U.S. State Department of their personnel rosters and real-estate holdings, similar to rules covering embassies and other diplomatic missions.

In March, Washington said it was slashing the number of journalists allowed to work at U.S. offices of major Chinese media outlets to 100 from 160 due to Beijing's "long-standing intimidation and harassment of journalists." In response, China said it was revoking accreditations of American correspondents with the New York Times, News Corp's Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post whose credentials expire by the end of 2020.

Referring to the new designations, Stilwell said: "The Communist Party does not just exercise operational control over these propaganda entities, but it has full editorial control over their content. This ... is an obvious step in increasing the transparency of these and other (Chinese) government propaganda activities in the United States."

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Detention of 2 Canadians by China is politically motivated, unjustified: Mike Pompeo

The United States on Monday voiced concern over the Chinas decision to proceed with formal charges against two Canadian citizens for spying and called for providing immediate consular access for their release. Canadian citizens, Michael Kov...

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher as rising virus cases spur stimulus hopes

Wall Streets three major indexes closed higher on Monday with the biggest gains in technology stocks as investors focused on the potential for more government stimulus measures even as they worried about an increase in coronavirus cases in ...

LAC face-off: India, China hold 2nd round of Lt Gen talks; Army chief reviews situation

India on Monday strongly raised with China the premeditated attack on Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley and demanded immediate withdrawal of Chinese troops from all friction points in eastern Ladakh, during the second round of Lt General-lev...

France "will not tolerate" Turkey's role in Libya, Macron says

France will not tolerate Turkeys military intervention in Libya, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, accusing Ankara of playing a dangerous game. Turkey has intervened decisively in recent weeks in Libya, providing air support, weapon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020