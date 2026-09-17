Freedom House Highlights Human Costs Amid US-China Diplomatic Talks

Ahead of Xi Jinping’s anticipated visit to Washington, discussions on US-China relations are dominated by trade, security, and technology. However, a Freedom House report emphasizes the need to address the Chinese Communist Party's alleged suppression of fundamental freedoms.

According to Freedom House, this suppression affects various groups, including journalists imprisoned for their work, religious leaders jailed for practicing their faith, democracy advocates sentenced for calling for free elections, and ethnic minorities detained for their identity. At an event organized by the group, testimonies from those persecuted highlighted the human toll of China's policies.

The event condemned China's political imprisonment campaign while honoring the resilience of individuals who survived persecution. Freedom House emphasized that universal rights and freedoms must remain a priority, even amid diplomatic and economic negotiations between the US and China.