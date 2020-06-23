Left Menu
Cameroon police seize huge quantity of fake anti-malaria medicines

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yaounde | Updated: 23-06-2020 09:38 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 09:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Cameroon police said on Monday they have seized a huge quantity of fake anti-malaria medication chloroquine and nivaquine in Douala, the commercial capital.

Police commissioner, Richard Djonwe told reporters the operation was successfully carried out thanks to a tip-off from locals.

He said thousands of the fake tablets were smuggled into the city from neighboring Nigeria. Those suspects caught with the drugs have been remanded in custody.

Officials said Cameroon has seen a rise in the production and proliferation of fake chloroquine, as people rush to obtain the anti-malaria drug in the unproven belief it can prevent the infection of COVID-19.

Last week, police seized 41 cartons of fake paracetamol in the city, according to the police.

In April, health authorities in the country shut down six pharmaceutical companies that were producing and selling counterfeit drugs.

Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Cameroon is free from polio, the strain defined "wild" of the disease. This is an important goal reached by these African countries.

Cameroon has met the parameters required by the WHO to be declared free from poliomyelitis. This disease affects the central nervous system, causing paralysis and deformities especially in the limbs.

The two countries have vaccinated a large part of the population, while there have been no cases of transmission for at least three years.

Africa registered the last case of poliomyelitis in 2016 and was in Nigeria. While African health experts call for caution, they also welcomed the piece of news that declared Cameroon 'polio-free' state.

