South Africa says has received unsolicited proposals for new national airline

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-06-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 14:37 IST
The South African government said on Tuesday it had received unsolicited proposals from private sector funders, private equity investors and potential partners for a new national airline based on struggling South African Airways (SAA). SAA has been under a form of bankruptcy protection since December, and its administrators earlier this month proposed a restructuring plan for which the government had to find at least 10 billion rand ($580 million) of new funds.

The Department of Public Enterprises said in a statement: "Government is intent on pursuing credible proposals for investment and strategic partnerships with the private sector, as well as equity participation for employees." ($1 = 17.2386 rand)

