Left Menu
Development News Edition

2-yr old needing funds to treat rare disease covered under RAN scheme: Centre to HC

The submission was made before Justice Navin Chawla in response the plea moved on behalf of the toddler by his father who has sought financial help for his son's treatment. In view of the Centre's submission, the father told the court that he will request AIIMS to immediately process his application for funds and to forward it to the Health Ministry for release of money under the RAN scheme.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 17:37 IST
2-yr old needing funds to treat rare disease covered under RAN scheme: Centre to HC

The Centre has informed the Delhi High Court that the two year old boy on whose behalf a plea was moved seeking funds to treat his rare disease would be covered under the Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi (RAN) Scheme. The Centre said however that the funds can be released for the boy's treatment only on an application forwarded by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he is a patient.

The central government also told the court that once the AIIMS application is received, it shall be processed in accordance with the scheme and if the boy is found eligible, the funds will be released. The submission was made before Justice Navin Chawla in response the plea moved on behalf of the toddler by his father who has sought financial help for his son's treatment.

In view of the Centre's submission, the father told the court that he will request AIIMS to immediately process his application for funds and to forward it to the Health Ministry for release of money under the RAN scheme. The court listed the matter on July 3.

The petition, filed in the boy's name, has stated that he suffers from the rare chronic granulomatous disease (CGD), an inherited primary immunodeficiency ailment that increases the body's susceptibility to infections caused by certain bacteria and fungi. The boy's father has said, in the plea, that the treatment of "cord blood transplant" costs Rs 15 lakh which neither he nor his family can afford. He said that on making a representation to the Prime Minister's Office, Rs 3 lakh was sanctioned in February but it was not sufficient. The representation dated February 27 seeking aid from the chief minister's relief fund has gone unanswered till date, the petition has claimed. The petition has said that the child's treatment at AIIMS has not commenced yet due to lack of funds and the next date for the transplant that has been set by the hospital is June 26. If required funds are not received by then, the treatment would get delayed further, the petition has claimed.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump urges arrests after statue targeted near White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans in Congress on Tuesday angrily decried efforts to remove statues and other memorials that activists consider racist, a movement that has gained momentum as part of wider national protes...

Partially decomposed body found along Greater Noida road

The partially decomposed body of an unidentified man was recovered along a road in Greater Noida on Tuesday, police said. The body was found along the Dadri-Surajpur road in Phase 2 police station area, they said.Prima facie it appears the ...

AP-NORC poll: Nearly all in US back criminal justice reform

Americans overwhelmingly want clear standards on when police officers may use force and consequences for officers who do so excessively, according to a new poll that finds nearly all Americans favor at least some level of change to the nati...

AIIMS Rishikesh successfully tests low-cost indigenous ventilator

A low-cost indigenous ventilator, Prana Vayu, was successfully tested at All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Tuesday, hospital officials said. The ventilator was developed jointly by AIIMS, Rishikesh and Indian Institute of Tech...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020