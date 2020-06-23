Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC rejects minibus operators' plea for stay on Pb govt applications seeking new permits

Defending the stand of the government, Rameeza Hakeem, Additional Advocate General Punjab, contended that the petition by existing minibus operators was nothing but a "ruse" to keep new operators out, cartelize rural transport, and maintain the monopoly of current bus operators, many of whom had been operating on routes for the past 25 years without any healthy competition. Chief Minister Singh had in the last budget session announced the issuance of 5,000 minibus permits, and the transport department had accordingly issued public notices inviting applications for grant of such permits.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-06-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 18:16 IST
HC rejects minibus operators' plea for stay on Pb govt applications seeking new permits
Representative image. Image Credit: The officials had challenged the findings of the commission, contending that no notification was issued to wind up an earlier panel. (Flickr)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday rejected the plea of the existing private minibus operators for a stay on receipt of applications by the Punjab government for grant of new minibus permits. The existing operators had challenged the grant of new permits, as announced by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in line with his government's commitment to check monopoly and undue profiteering in the transport business, and had sought a stay on receipt of applications for the same.

Refusing to stay the process of receipt of applications, the court accepted the state government's contention that the June 30 deadline set for the purpose was a matter of administrative convenience, and that the process for grant of permits, which covered more than 1,400 rural routes, was likely to take some time, according to a government release here. Defending the stand of the government, Rameeza Hakeem, Additional Advocate General Punjab, contended that the petition by existing minibus operators was nothing but a "ruse" to keep new operators out, cartelize rural transport, and maintain the monopoly of current bus operators, many of whom had been operating on routes for the past 25 years without any healthy competition.

Chief Minister Singh had in the last budget session announced the issuance of 5,000 minibus permits, and the transport department had accordingly issued public notices inviting applications for grant of such permits. The process was initiated in early March 2020 through a public drive. The government's move was challenged by the existing private minibus operators on the ground that the proposed policy would lead to a wholesale and unchecked grant of mini bus permits by June 30, 2020, would congest the rural transport market and would upset the transport scheme of the state.

The matter was heard by a division bench comprising Justices Ranjan Gupta and Karamjit Singh, said the release. PT CHS VSD CK.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Senate Democrats urge McConnell not to force Republican police bill vote

U.S. Senate Democrats urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday not to hold a key procedural vote this week on a Republican police reform bill that critics say does not go far enough to address racial disparities in American p...

A story of struggles, friendships and first jobs - MX Exclusive Series Basement Company chronicles all this and more

The high of looking forward to a paycheck, the newfound sense of responsibility, and that giant step towards adulthood make for a lot of excitement when you land your first job. Youre absolutely rearing to go, ready to make a difference, an...

Iran's Rouhani says national currency's fall is temporary - TV

The slump in Irans rial will be temporary, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday after the currency sank to its lowest ever before recovering slightly.A U.S. dollar was offered for about 205,000 rials in morning trade on Tuesday,...

Manipur crisis: 4 National People's Party ministers who resigned from govt taken to Delhi for meeting with central leaders: BJP sources.

Manipur crisis 4 National Peoples Party ministers who resigned from govt taken to Delhi for meeting with central leaders BJP sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020