Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rapid Antigen testing kits to be used for COVID in Uttar Pradesh from tomorrow

Rapid Antigen Testing kits have arrived in Uttar Pradesh and will be used from June 24 for COVID-19 tests with special focus on six districts, said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi on Tuesday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-06-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 18:54 IST
Rapid Antigen testing kits to be used for COVID in Uttar Pradesh from tomorrow
Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi speaking at the daily press briefing in Lucknow on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Rapid Antigen Testing kits have arrived in Uttar Pradesh and will be used from June 24 for COVID-19 tests with special focus on six districts, said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi on Tuesday. "Health Department has informed that Antigen test kits have arrived and they will be brought into use from tomorrow. Special focus will be on Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Kanpur Nagar districts," Awasthi said at the daily press conference here.

"Directions have been given to from 1 Lakh screening teams for medical screening. Health Department has made all preparations," he added. Awasthi has said there are 3,56,28,696 ration cards in the state and out of these "2,39,36,517 which is 66 percent have been provided rations in the sixth phase of ration distribution."

The briefing was also attended by Principal Health Secretary, Amit Mohan Prasad, who said that "Based on the reports submitted by Asha workers who are working every day on the ground, 1206 samples were tested out of which 212 people have tested COVID-19 positive. 6205 people are in hospitals while 7188 are under facility quarantine." He also informed that 20,753 places have been monitored across the state out of which 7,164 are hotspots and containment zones and 13,589 are non-hotspot zones.

Speaking further he said that among migrant workers who have returned to the state during the lockdown phase, Asha workers have tracked 18,18,405 migrants. "Out of these 1,523 were found to have some symptoms of the disease. The test results of 1,206 have arrived which revealed that 212 are positive and 994 negative," Prasad said. (ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global merchandise trade fell by a record amount early this year but avoided a worst-case scenario, the World Trade Organization said, after the World Health Organization flagged worrying increases in coronavirus cases in Latin America. DEA...

Nitish chairs high-level meeting to review preparedness for floods

A high-level meeting was chaired by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here on Tuesday for reviewing preparedness in the face of rising water levels of rivers originating in Nepal and flowing through the states northern districts. At the mee...

North Eastern Railway deploys coronavirus isolation wards at 14 stations

The North Eastern Railway has deployed train coaches converted into coronavirus isolation wards at 14 of its stations, a senior official said on Tuesday. At every station, as many as 10 coaches have been deployed for suspected COVID-19 pati...

Soccer-Man City's injured Aguero to fly to Barcelona to see specialist

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will fly to Barcelona to have a specialist look at his knee after he picked up an injury in Mondays 5-0 win over Burnley, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Aguero was fouled in the box by Burnley...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020