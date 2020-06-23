Left Menu
Kerala HC to continue physical sittings, constitutes division bench to hear fresh cases via video conferencing

The Kerala High Court has decided to continue holding physical sittings but has also constituted a division bench for hearing fresh cases through video conferencing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Kerala HC to continue physical sittings, constitutes division bench to hear fresh cases via video conferencing
The Kerala High Court has decided to continue holding physical sittings but has also constituted a division bench for hearing fresh cases through video conferencing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Kerala High Court Advocates' Association (KHCAA) had requested the Chief Justice of the High Court to discontinue the physical sittings and physical filings till June 30, in the wake of the report that a policeman who entered the court has been tested positive for COVID-19 virus.

However, the new roster published on Tuesday revealed that the court will continue physical sittings. Till last week, cases allotted to division benches were called in physical court. However, now a bench comprising of Justices SV Bhatti and Bechu Kurian Thomas will take up fresh cases via video conferencing.

"Appearance of counsel will not be insisted in any matter, in the physical sitting of the court. The option is left to the learned counsel to appear or not. Cases will be heard only if both sides are represented. No cases will be dismissed for default," the notice read. The notice also said that the matter for listing before the division bench can only be filed online. (ANI)

