Teacher sentenced to 10 years RI for sexually assaulting minor in Telangana
A local court in Telangana on Tuesday sentenced a teacher to 10-years rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 22:57 IST
The 32-year-old teacher--an Urdu and Arabic teacher, working at a private school has been sent to 10-years Rigorous Imprisonment under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, for sexually abusing the 12-year-old boy on November 9, 2015, at Bahadurpura Police Station limits.
The court also sentenced him to 10-years Rigorous imprisonment for the offence under IPC section 377 (unnaturall offences). It also slapped a fine of Rs 4,000 on him. (ANI)