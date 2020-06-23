Nadda wouldn't dare to ask PM Modi about Chinese intrusions since 2015: Chidambaram

Left Menu
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda should refrain from asking former PM Manmohan Singh about intrusions and said that he should ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi about 2264 Chinese intrusions since 2015.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda should refrain from asking former PM Manmohan Singh about intrusions and said that he should ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi about 2264 Chinese intrusions since 2015. Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram in Hindi wrote, "BJP President Mr. Nadda asked former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh to explain about 600 Chinese incursions into India between 2010 and 2013. Yes, there was infiltration but no Indian territory was captured by China and Indian soldiers were not killed in violent clashes."

"Will Mr. Nadda ask the current PM to tell about 2264 Chinese intrusions from 2015 to now? I'm sure he wouldn't dare ask that question," he added. Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that China has "brazenly" occupied the country's territory and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "destroyed" India's position and "betrayed" the Army by accepting Beijing's stand that it did not occupy any Indian land.

The former Congress chief's remark came at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting today. "One reason why China has acted as there is a complete and total failure of foreign policy. The established institutional structure of diplomacy has been demolished by the PM," he said.

"China has brazenly occupied our territory. PM has destroyed our position and betrayed our army by accepting their position that they occupied no Indian land. The Chinese can't be permitted to get away with this unacceptable usurpation of our land. Everything needs to be done to ensure that sacrifice of our martyrs is not in vain," Gandhi said. India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month. However, last week as many as 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

The Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. In the Corps Commander level talks between India and China at Moldo on Monday, both sides have reached a mutual consensus to disengage in the Eastern Ladakh sector, Indian Army said today. (ANI)

