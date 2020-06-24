Left Menu
15 BSF personnel test COVID-19 positive in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Fifteen Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 here in Kanker district, officials said on Wednesday.

24-06-2020
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

These cases were reported from 132nd battalion (7), 82nd battalion (2), 167th battalion (1) and 17th battalion (5).

With the highest single-day spike of 15,968 cases and 465 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,56,183 on Wednesday.According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 14,476 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far in the country.The count includes 1,83,022 active cases, and 2,58,685 cured/discharged/migrated patients. (ANI)

