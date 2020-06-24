NGT directs UPPCB to file action taken report on restoration of water body in Jaluan district

The National Green Tribunal Wednesday directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to file an action taken report on a plea seeking restoration of a water body in Jaluan district. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that in view of the pitiable condition of the water body, as depicted in an earlier UPPCB report, remedial action has to be taken promptly.

"Let the State PCB file a further action taken report in the matter before December 1, the next date of hearing," the bench said. The NGT also asked the board to prepare appropriate guidelines for restoration of 'Sadar Talab' in Kadaura area of the district.

The bench further said that the UPPCB, in exercise of its functions and duties, may prepare appropriate guidelines for restorations of such water bodies across the state. “Concerned State authorities may also perform their duties. UPPCB may provide hand holding to the local body. The restoration of water bodies is significant for protection of environment, for availability of drinking water, recharge of ground water, harvesting of rain water and microclimate,” it added.

The order came after the board informed the NGT that Sadar Talab in Kadaura is fully covered by the vegetation of water hyacinth and sewage is being disposed due to which the water quality of water body is being affected. “At the time of inspection a sample of stored talab water has been collected by the officers of above noted Joint committee. “As per analysis report, the characteristics of water pollutants parameters are above the limit of prescribed standards and the dissolved oxygen is 0.7 mg/1 against prescribed limit of 2.0-14.0 mg/l, “ the report said. It also told the green panel that water quality of Sadar Talab is very poor due to discharge of Sewage and domestic waste water and it has given notice to executive officer, Nagar Panchayat to take immediate steps for control of sewage and domestic effluent. The UPPCB told the tribunal that it has also issued show cause notice for imposition of environmental compensation of Rs 1.82 crore as Kadura Nagar Panchyat has not installed sewage treatment plant for the treatment of generated sewage. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by UP resident Pushpendra Kumar seeking restoration of a water body called the main pond (Sadar Bazar) of Kadaura Town, District Jalaun as would help access to drinking water. The plea has also sought directions to stop continuous burning of solid plastic waste, garbage cans, electronics waste, glass inside the residential area of town Kadaura that emits poisonous gases causing severe air pollution.