Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. activists fault face recognition in wrongful arrest for first time

An incorrect facial recognition match led to the first known wrongful arrest in the United States based on the increasingly used technology, civil liberties activists alleged in a complaint to Detroit police on Wednesday. Robert Williams spent over a day in custody in January after face recognition software matched his driver's license photo to surveillance video of someone shoplifting, the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan (ACLU) said in the complaint.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 16:30 IST
U.S. activists fault face recognition in wrongful arrest for first time
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

An incorrect facial recognition match led to the first known wrongful arrest in the United States based on the increasingly used technology, civil liberties activists alleged in a complaint to Detroit police on Wednesday.

Robert Williams spent over a day in custody in January after face recognition software matched his driver's license photo to surveillance video of someone shoplifting, the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan (ACLU) said in the complaint. In a video shared by ACLU, Williams says officers released him after acknowledging "the computer" must have been wrong. Government documents seen by Reuters show the match to Williams came from Michigan state police's digital image analysis section, which has been using a face matching service from Rank One Computing.

Detroit and state authorities and Rank One could not be immediately reached for comment. The ACLU complaint requests Detroit police stop using facial recognition "as the facts of Mr. Williams' case prove both that the technology is flawed and that investigators are not competent in making use of such technology."

Separate guidelines from Michigan state police and Rank One state a face match should not be used as the basis for an arrest. It was unclear whether police had additional evidence before arresting Williams, who is Black, in front of his wife and their two-year-old and five-year-old daughters, ACLU said. The arrest concerned five watches totaling $3,800 taken from a Shinola store in October 2018.

Police have used facial recognition in convictions, but activists contend greater precautions are needed to mitigate against issues such as mismatches related to Black individuals. Rank One in a blog post last year described the concerns about misidentification as "misconceptions," citing U.S. government research about the high accuracy of top systems.

Jacob Snow, an attorney at ACLU of Northern California, told Reuters, that "even if Rank One performs well, that didn't help Mr. Williams here and Rank One should take responsibility." Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc halted facial recognition sales to police this month following nationwide protests that have demanded an end to law enforcement tactics that unfairly target African Americans and other minorities.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Irish player Kim Garth eyes cricket career in Australia

Ireland born all-rounder Kim Garth has qualified to represent Australian womens cricket team in the near future after signing a two-year deal with Cricket Victoria as an overseas recruit. Garth has substantial experience playing Down Under,...

I look for real people in actors: Anurag Kashyap on cracking the casting code

Director Anurag Kashyap looks for real people in his performers and thats his formula for getting the cast right almost always in his movies, which have introduced some of the finest actors to Hindi cinema with Gangs of Wasseypur being the ...

Competition Comm approves Facebook's acquisition of 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms.

Competition Comm approves Facebooks acquisition of 9.99 stake in Jio Platforms....

Will govt come clean on BJP MP's claims of Chinese intrusion in Arunachal, asks Cong

Amid a stand-off with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, the Congress on Wednesday sought to corner the BJP-led NDA government over the claims about Chinese intrusions in Arunachal Pradesh made by a BJP MP from the state and asked it to come...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020