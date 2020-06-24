Left Menu
German authorities seek arrest of second Wirecard exec -Handelsblatt

German prosecutors will seek the arrest of Jan Marsalek, former chief operating officer of Wirecard, the payments company engulfed in a $2.1 billion accounting scandal, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday. The Munich prosecutor's office declined to comment, as did the court that would approve any arrest warrant.

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 24-06-2020
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

German prosecutors will seek the arrest of Jan Marsalek, former chief operating officer of Wirecard, the payments company engulfed in a $2.1 billion accounting scandal, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.

The Munich prosecutor's office declined to comment, as did the court that would approve any arrest warrant. Marsalek's lawyer could not be reached for immediate comment.

The Philippines is investigating individuals linked to the accounting saga, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said earlier. He added that Marsalek, who visited the country in March, "may still be here".

