Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banquet Hall moves Delhi HC against decision to convert it into temporary COVID hospital

The Lavanya Banquet Hall in the national capital has moved the Delhi High Court challenging Delhi government's decision to convert it into a temporary COVID-19 treatment hospital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 16:41 IST
Banquet Hall moves Delhi HC against decision to convert it into temporary COVID hospital
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Lavanya Banquet Hall in the national capital has moved the Delhi High Court challenging Delhi government's decision to convert it into a temporary COVID-19 treatment hospital. The plea, filed by a company named Ready Mint Pvt Ltd, has challenged the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's order dated June 12 whereby the banquet hall owned by the petitioner was requisitioned for being converted into a temporary COVID treatment hospital.

The petition came up for hearing today before a bench of Justice Prathiba Singh, who recused from hearing the matter, and listed it before another bench for hearing on Friday. The company is being represented by advocate Sunil Dalal and its petition has been filed through advocate Sondhi Narula Dalal.

The plea sought to quash government order dated June 12, directing the company to grant possession of its Lavanya Banquet Hall for use as a COVID treatment facility and also provide facilities like house-keeping, disinfection, catering, etc. The company said that the government has taken the decision without any consultation with the petitioner and without any due-diligence of the property to ascertain its suitability for being used as a temporary hospital.

The petitioner company has also sought to award the cost of the present proceedings in the favour of the petitioner and against the respondent government. "The order also does not take into account the fact that the petitioner (Ready Mint) is already constrained financially as there has been no business for over two months and none expected in the near future," the company said in its plea.

"In such dire circumstances, the Petitioner is being expected to personally shell out the cost of house-keeping, disinfection, catering, electricity, maintenance, generators, protective gear including PPE kits, masks, gloves, etc," it added. The plea said that the conversion of the Banquet Hall into a COVID hospital will result in the property being stigmatized thus ensuring the closure of business in the future.

It also said that the government, while taking decisions, also does not take into account the fact that most of the petitioner's workers have left for their native places and the labour markets in Delhi have already shrunk. As such it will be virtually impossible to abruptly hire new skilled labour for managing fire and electricity fixtures, disinfection, catering, house-keeping, etc, the plea said. It also said that the workers expected to be deployed do not have specialized medical training to be able to protect themselves from infection. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Irish player Kim Garth eyes cricket career in Australia

Ireland born all-rounder Kim Garth has qualified to represent Australian womens cricket team in the near future after signing a two-year deal with Cricket Victoria as an overseas recruit. Garth has substantial experience playing Down Under,...

I look for real people in actors: Anurag Kashyap on cracking the casting code

Director Anurag Kashyap looks for real people in his performers and thats his formula for getting the cast right almost always in his movies, which have introduced some of the finest actors to Hindi cinema with Gangs of Wasseypur being the ...

Competition Comm approves Facebook's acquisition of 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms.

Competition Comm approves Facebooks acquisition of 9.99 stake in Jio Platforms....

Will govt come clean on BJP MP's claims of Chinese intrusion in Arunachal, asks Cong

Amid a stand-off with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, the Congress on Wednesday sought to corner the BJP-led NDA government over the claims about Chinese intrusions in Arunachal Pradesh made by a BJP MP from the state and asked it to come...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020