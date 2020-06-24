Left Menu
Development News Edition

China continues military build-up along LAC near Eastern Ladakh

Even as India and China continue to talk, the Chinese have continued the build-up all along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) including the Finger area where they have strengthened themselves with more positions and constructions.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 24-06-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 17:07 IST
China continues military build-up along LAC near Eastern Ladakh
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Even as India and China continue to talk, the Chinese have continued the build-up all along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) including the Finger area where they have strengthened themselves with more positions and constructions. The Chinese Army started its build up along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh sector from May 4 and deployed more than 10,000 troops along with heavy artillery, armoured regiments and defence batteries.

"In the Finger area along the Pangong Tso lake, the Chinese have continued to indulge in heightened military activities like deployment of troops and construction," a source told ANI. The Indian side claims the areas up to Finger 8 but the Chinese Army during the recent face-offs have been blocking Army patrols from going beyond Finger 4.

The Chinese side has been aggressively trying to bring newer areas under its control in the Finger area, the sources said. In the Galwan river area, where the violent face-off took place between the two armies resulting in a high number of deaths on both sides, the Chinese have built some of their structures after the clash, the sources said.

An observation post-like structure of the Chinese removed by the Indian Army troops on June 15-16 night has also come up again near the Patrolling Point 14, they said. The build up on the Indian positions PP-15, PP-17 and PP-17A also continues to exist as the Chinese have been using a road, which moves close to Indian patrolling points from its side, to send both men and equipment urgently to the Indian side.

In areas opposite the Daulat Beg Oldie sector, the Chinese are trying to create troubles for the Indian patrols near PP-10 to PP-13. In the rear positions also at its air bases including Hotan and Gar Gunsa, the Chinese Army's Air Force has brought in its strategic bombers and the number of fighter aircraft numbers have gone up including their own Russian-made Su-30s.

Security agencies suggest that the Chinese have also rushed in long-range air defence systems acquired from Russians opposite the Indian territory. India and China have held two rounds of Corps commander-level talks after which they have agreed to disengage.

However, the disengagement process supposed to start after the June 6 talks did not yield much result and there was also a violent face-off in which both sides suffered major casualties. On June 22 also, the two sides met at Moldo after which there has been a consensus for mutual disengagement but it has not yet shown any change in ground positions. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Law & order situation deteriorated under Gehlot: Rajasthan BJP chief

The law and order situation has deteriorated under the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots rule, alleged Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Wednesday. He said earlier people trusted police as criminals feared them. Now criminals are ope...

Jamiat hails Saudi govt's decision to hold Haj with 'limited people'

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Wednesday hailed Saudi Arabias decision to go ahead with Haj 2020 with a limited number of people, saying it has come as a relief for Muslims who were fearing that it will be altogether suspended...

It was emphasised both sides should strictly respect and observe Line of Actual Control: MEA on diplomatic talks with China on border issue.

It was emphasised both sides should strictly respect and observe Line of Actual Control MEA on diplomatic talks with China on border issue....

Science News Roundup: China puts final satellite into orbit to try to rival GPS network; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Virgin Galactic, NASA to develop program for private missions to space stationBillionaire Richard Bransons Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc said on Monday it has signed up with NASA to devel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020