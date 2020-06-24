Left Menu
Development News Edition

MEA seeks to simplify rules for issuing passports on Passport Sewa Diwas 2020

On the occasion of Passport Sewa Diwas on Wednesday, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said that the ministry's future endeavour should be to simplify rules and regulations for issuing passports as well as optimize requirement of documents for getting a passport.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 19:46 IST
MEA seeks to simplify rules for issuing passports on Passport Sewa Diwas 2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Passport Sewa Diwas on Wednesday, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said that the ministry's future endeavour should be to simplify rules and regulations for issuing passports as well as optimize requirement of documents for getting a passport. In the last six years, Muraleedharan said that the MEA has undertaken several important steps in improving the passport delivery systems in the country. The Passport Seva Programme has continued to take rapid strides and has become one of the largest and most acclaimed Mission Mode projects under the National e-Governance Plan of the government.

The issuance of passports is one of the most successful citizen-centric activities of the External Affairs ministry. "It is heartening that we issues more than 1 crore passports last year. I congratulate the collective efforts of all of you for the success story of the passport issuance system today," he said. In order to take passport services to the doorsteps of the citizens of our country, Muraleedharan said the MEA has partnered with the Department of Posts to set up Post Office Passport Seva Kendras in the country. As of now, there are 517 passport kendras in the country.

The MEA has also put in place a robust Grievance Redressal Mechanism, which effectively uses social media to connect with the Indian citizens and improves delivery of the related services. All Passport Offices are now receiving public grievances directly through the latest version of the CPGRAMS of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. Muraleedharan also congratulated the recipients of Passport Seva Puraskars this year for their outstanding performance and the contribution that they have made to good governance.

"We will continue to serve the people following their guiding principles in delivering passports and passport related services to the citizens of our country," the MoS said. "I am confident that our Passport Issuing Authorities in India and abroad would continue to deliver passport and other related services in a comfortable environment with wider accessibility, tranparency and reliability," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases up by 215 to 19,601; 15 more die

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district rose by 215 to 19,601 on Wednesday, state Health department said. With the death of 15 more people, the number of fatalities has risen to 1,378.A total of 401 patients were discharged in th...

China, India agree to 'strictly abide' by important consensus reached by their leaders: Statement

China and India on Wednesday agreed to strictly abide by the important consensus reached by their leaders and a series of agreements, further strengthen the confidence-building measures in the military field and jointly safeguard peace and ...

Prosecutor: Trump ally Roger Stone was 'treated differently'

A federal prosecutor is prepared to tell Congress on Wednesday that Roger Stone, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was given special treatment ahead of his sentencing because of his relationship with the president. Aaron Zelinsky, a c...

Spain sticks to "prudent" 2020 economic forecast, says Calvino

The Spanish government is sticking to its previous prudent forecast of gradual recovery in the second half of 2020 after the severe impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the economy minister said on Wednesday. Nadia Calvino said that despite ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020