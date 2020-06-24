Left Menu
Delhi violence: Court grants bail to three persons

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to three persons arrested in connection to the murder of a local resident during the communal violence in north east Delhi in February, saying that the police failed to explain how they were identified in the case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 20:33 IST
A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to three persons arrested in connection to the murder of a local resident during the communal violence in north east Delhi in February, saying that the police failed to explain how they were identified in the case. Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted the relief to Israr Ahmad, Mohd Tayyab, Mohd Rizwan on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 each with one surety of like amount.

“In the entire report the Investigating Officer has nowhere mentioned as to how applicants (Ahmad, Tayyab and Rizwan) were identified in the matter. The report is completely devoid of material against the applicant(s),” the court said in its order. The court directed the three accused to keep their mobile phone in operational condition and to install Arogya Setu App. It also asked them to join the investigation and not tamper with evidence. During the hearing, advocate M M Hashmi, appearing for the accused, told the court that they have been falsely implicated in the case.

The investigation in the case was completed and they were no more required for custodial interrogation, he said. The advocate further argued that there was no video footage or electronic evidence showing the involvement of the three persons in the riots.

Additional Public Prosecutor Taufeeq Ahmed, appearing for the state, opposed the bail applications saying they were found involved in a heinous case and the allegations against them were serious in nature. The trio were arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a local resident during the riots that broke out during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on February 24 in Khajuri Khas area of the north East Delhi.

According the FIR, the complainant's brother was injured due to stone pelting by the mob when he was returning to his home. He succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, said the complaint. They have been arrested for the offences under sections 147 and 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder), 153A (promoting enmity between groups based on religion, caste, language etc), 505 (public mischief), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The offences entail a maximum punishment of death penalty. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

