57-year-old man stabbed to death in Delhi after argument over feeding stray dogs

A 57-year-old man was stabbed to death in Delhi's Paharganj area by a 22-year-old person following an heated arguments between them over feeding stray dogs, police said. According to the police, the victim, Brijmohan, often used to feed stray dogs.

On June 21, when he was feeding the dogs outside a park in the area at around 10 pm, the accused, named Ajay, came there and started arguing with him. Later, the accused got angry after the street dogs started barking at him. The accused then went back to his house and later came back with a knife and attacked the victim, police stated.

The Police later arrested the accused. (ANI)