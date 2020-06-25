Left Menu
Development News Edition

Face recognition vendor vows new rules after wrongful arrest in U.S. using its technology

Facial recognition vendor Rank One Computing said on Wednesday it would "add legal means" and research other ways to thwart misuse after its software was involved in the first known wrongful arrest based on the technology in the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 05:49 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 05:49 IST
Face recognition vendor vows new rules after wrongful arrest in U.S. using its technology

Facial recognition vendor Rank One Computing said on Wednesday it would "add legal means" and research other ways to thwart misuse after its software was involved in the first known wrongful arrest based on the technology in the United States. Robert Williams, who is Black, spent over a day in Detroit police custody in January after Rank One's face recognition software connected his driver's license photo to surveillance video of someone shoplifting, the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan (ACLU) said.

Police have used facial recognition in convictions for over a decade. But activists contend its increasing use requires greater precautions because of possible issues including technological weaknesses in identifying Black people. In a video shared by the ACLU, Williams says officers released him after acknowledging "the computer" must have been wrong.

Separate guidelines from Michigan State Police, which assisted Detroit authorities, and Rank One say a facial recognition result should not be used as the basis for an arrest. Police lacked corroborating evidence before arresting Williams, Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy said. "This case should not have been issued based on the (police) investigation, and for that we apologize," Worthy said in a statement, adding "this does not in any way make up for the hours that Mr. Williams spent in jail."

Her office said it did not know whether police investigators involved in Williams' case had been sanctioned. Detroit police declined to comment on Williams' case, but it now limits facial recognition use to violent crimes and home invasions.

Rank One Chief Executive Brendan Klare said in an email that the Denver-based company "will add a legal means to revoke any use of our software that violates our Code of Ethics, and conduct a technical review of additional safeguards we can incorporate into our software to prevent any potential for misuse." Rank One has described concerns about facial recognition misidentifying Black people as "misconceptions," citing U.S. government research about the high accuracy of top systems.

Instead, Klare said the key issue in Williams' case was police arresting him before having sufficient evidence. The ACLU called on Detroit police to ban facial recognition "as the facts of Mr. Williams' case prove both that the technology is flawed and that investigators are not competent in making use of such technology."

Williams' arrest concerned five watches totaling $3,800 taken from a Shinola store in October 2018. Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc halted facial recognition sales to police this month following nationwide protests that have demanded an end to law enforcement tactics that unfairly target African Americans and other minorities.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

World Bank approves $55million grant to support Somalia’s economic recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Australia can confidently respond to new COVID-19 outbreaks - Morrison

Australias Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday he has confidence the country could move ahead with easing restrictions as it can respond and deal with new coronavirus outbreaks. There will be outbreaks...we cant go stop-go-stop-g...

Inter-district movement of buses, cars suspended till June 30 in Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said that the inter-district movement of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation TNSTC buses and private vehicles will be allowed from June 25 to June 30. The Chief Minister said that the de...

Latin America's COVID-19 deaths seen hitting nearly 390,000 by October

The death toll from the coronavirus in Latin America is expected to skyrocket to 388,300 by October, with Brazil and Mexico seen accounting for two-thirds of fatalities as other nations in the region contain their outbreaks, researchers sai...

46 new COVID-19 cases in Indore, district tally rises to 4,507

As many as 46 new coronavirus cases were reported in Indore on Wednesday, as per the data provided by the District Health Department. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 4,507, including 3,344 discharged cases and 21...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020