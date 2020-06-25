Andhra Pradesh govt lists measures to combat COVID-19
Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday listed out various measures to contain the further spread of COVID-19 in the state.ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 25-06-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 12:17 IST
Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday listed out various measures to contain the further spread of COVID-19 in the state. "Under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, the government of Andhra Pradesh has adopted various innovative strategies such as screening every household, conducting a door-to-door survey through volunteers, etc. to identify the virus effect while containing the further spread of the virus in the state," Andhra Pradesh government said in a release.
The measure employed by the state are: screening of every household, use of technology against Covid-19, inviting volunteers to help the government, and door-to-door surveys. Andhra Pradesh is realistic in analyzing the situation and going forward with the best preventive measures to arrest the spread of the virus in the state, the government release further stated.
According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 10,331 number of COVID-19 cases and 124 deaths in the state. With the highest single-day spike of 16,922 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,73,105 on Wednesday.
