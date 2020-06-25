Delhi govt responsible for rising COVID-19 cases in national capital: Adesh Kumar Gupta
Delhi BJP President Adesh Kumar Gupta has said that the Delhi government is responsible for the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the national capital.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 12:56 IST
Delhi BJP President Adesh Kumar Gupta has said that the Delhi government is responsible for the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the national capital. "We have seen how patients suffering from high temperature were standing in long queues in banquet hall converted into COVID centre. Patients are not getting facilities in your hospitals. We have heard about cases where people have died during the home quarantine. I think Lieutenant Governor did not want to play politics, it is a step forward to contain COVID. Union home minister Amit Shah personally looked into testing and mapping. Delhi government needs to be proactive. The Centre is helping in establishing COVID centres," Gupta said.
"Why would everyone need to stand in the queue says Sisodia? How will you assess whether a patient needs hospitalisation or not? Three corporations are ready, ASHA workers, departments from State and Central government will finish door to door survey. Delhi government committed a fault in contact tracing and was lackadaisical in the process," Gupta said. According to sources, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) is scheduled to meet today evening in the national capital with home isolation rules for Delhi on agenda. Delhi Government has opposed the current format of home isolation rules, a decision on the issue is likely to be taken in the meeting.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has also written to the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, saying that the new system will only create problems for the patients and add pressure on the government machinery as an infected person will have to wait in long queues at these centres. (ANI)
